JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on the stock.
JDE Peet’s Stock Performance
JDEPF opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.
About JDE Peet’s
