JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on the stock.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

JDEPF opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

