John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.84. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $147,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

