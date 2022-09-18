JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €71.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of HEN3 opened at €62.50 ($63.78) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($132.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €63.37 and a 200-day moving average of €62.19.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

