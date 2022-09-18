JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 350

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 351.67 ($4.25).

NWG opened at GBX 272.90 ($3.30) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.23. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 276.09 ($3.34). The firm has a market cap of £26.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,049.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.49%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26). In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26). Also, insider Lena Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,582.89).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

