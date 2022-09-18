Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

Jupiter Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.69 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Jupiter Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jupiter Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 912.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.