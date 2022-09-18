K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at TD Securities

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

