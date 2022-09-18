Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,336.91

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,336.91 ($16.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,409.70 ($17.03). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,375 ($16.61), with a volume of 202,275 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 4,741.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,336.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,253.93.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

Featured Stories

