Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,100 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 377,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Kaixin Auto

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Kaixin Auto Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:KXIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 129,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Kaixin Auto has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.