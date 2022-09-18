Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:KAMN opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. Kaman has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 30.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kaman by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kaman by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAMN. CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.