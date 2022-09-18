Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.
Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.
Kaman Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:KAMN opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. Kaman has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $46.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAMN. CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
