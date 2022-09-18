Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,500 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 981,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kansai Paint from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

Kansai Paint Price Performance

KSANF stock remained flat at $15.02 during trading on Friday. Kansai Paint has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

Kansai Paint Company Profile

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.