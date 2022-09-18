Karura Tops One Day Trading Volume of $265,883.00 (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Karura has a total market capitalization of $24.76 million and approximately $265,883.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Karura has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.81 or 0.02553024 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00113131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00832904 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura was first traded on September 29th, 2021. Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,540,278 coins. The official website for Karura is acala.network/karura. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Karura

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Acala Foundation, Karura is a scalable, EVM-compatible network optimized for DeFi. The platform offers a suite of financial applications including: a trustless staking derivative (liquid KSM), a multi-collateralized stablecoin backed by cross-chain assets (kUSD), and an AMM DEX – all with micro gas fees that can be paid in any token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

