Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIAGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

KZIA remained flat at $1.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIAGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kazia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.