Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

KZIA remained flat at $1.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

About Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:KZIA Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.