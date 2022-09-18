KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 275.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,354 shares during the period. KE accounts for approximately 2.6% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

BEKE stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 12,903,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,981,578. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of -2.15. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

