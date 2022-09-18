Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kennedy-Wilson

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

In related news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at $41,487,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

