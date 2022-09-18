KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Target (NYSE:TGT)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.67.

Target stock opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.74.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

