KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altice USA in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE ATUS opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Altice USA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

