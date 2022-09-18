Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Update

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock remained flat at $12.75 during trading hours on Friday. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

