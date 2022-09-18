Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Update

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 664.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KXSCF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.67.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of KXSCF stock remained flat at $107.75 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678. Kinaxis has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $180.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

See Also

