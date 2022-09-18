Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Up 12.7% in August

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 2,866,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,021. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
