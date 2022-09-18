Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Up 12.7% in August

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 7.1 %

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 2,866,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,021. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.