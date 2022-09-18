Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,400 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Kintara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) by 1,210.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667,284 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.10% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KTRA opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.53.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

