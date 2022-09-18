Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in August

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.5 days.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

KHTRF stock remained flat at $4.65 during midday trading on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $4.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

