Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Update

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 880,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Knowles Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Several research analysts have commented on KN shares. Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Knowles by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 297,226 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.