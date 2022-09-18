KOK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.29 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One KOK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001299 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $27.48 million and $8.29 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,710.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00057915 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005559 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00064657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00077372 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.