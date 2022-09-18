Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.2 days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

Shares of KMERF stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $47.40.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from 880.00 to 900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.