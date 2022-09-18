Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Up 28.8% in August

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kopin Price Performance

KOPN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 472,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,915. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Kopin has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 2,625.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Kopin

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

