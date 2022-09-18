KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in KT during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 461.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 629,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th.

NYSE:KT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.83. 1,420,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,255. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71. KT has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

