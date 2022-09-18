Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Short Interest Down 19.6% in August

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAHW remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16. Landcadia Holdings IV has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.58.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $50,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.