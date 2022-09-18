Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lands’ End Price Performance

LE stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

