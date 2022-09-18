Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LSEA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $226.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

In related news, CFO Christopher T. Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $336,412.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Landsea Homes news, CEO John Ho acquired 10,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $73,418.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 30,298 shares of company stock valued at $198,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $2,726,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

