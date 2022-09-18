Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Update

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LSDAF remained flat at $87.91 during midday trading on Friday. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $144.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSDAF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$161.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$155.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

