Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) versus Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) Critical Comparison

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 33.26% -1.12% -0.48% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Laureate Education and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Laureate Education currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.67%. Given Laureate Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

71.4% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laureate Education and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.09 billion 1.74 $192.45 million $2.09 5.51 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It provides its services in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

