LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.02.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.