Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Decreases Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for about 2.0% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $138.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average of $130.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

