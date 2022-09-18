Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $247,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after buying an additional 843,809 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.94 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.