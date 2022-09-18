Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 1,275 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for 2.0% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,426,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,018,371,000 after purchasing an additional 385,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LKQ by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,889,000 after purchasing an additional 605,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LKQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $740,302,000 after purchasing an additional 515,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in LKQ by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,155,000 after purchasing an additional 649,518 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of LKQ opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

