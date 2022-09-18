Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 194 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $116.49 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $106.61 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

