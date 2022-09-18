Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 290 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up about 1.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,523,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $159.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.67. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

