LCG Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $11.25 Million (LCG)

LCG (LCG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, LCG has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LCG has a market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LCG Coin Profile

LCG’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. LCG’s official website is lcg-energy.com. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCG using one of the exchanges listed above.

