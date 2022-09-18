Leo Brokerage LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,447,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,047. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.