Leo Brokerage LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Leo Brokerage LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,257. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35.

