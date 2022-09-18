Leo Brokerage LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Leo Brokerage LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises about 0.9% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Leo Brokerage LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,713 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 79,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,445,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,174. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

