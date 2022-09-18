Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 169,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Leo Brokerage LLC owned about 0.43% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 124,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,229. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.