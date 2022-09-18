Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $4.11 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 94,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 994,013 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.90.

