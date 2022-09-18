Leo Brokerage LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Leo Brokerage LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,220 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.9% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 3,194,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,883. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.