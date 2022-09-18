Leo Brokerage LLC Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Leo Brokerage LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $172,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,076 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $73,660,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,839. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.