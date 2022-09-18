Leo Brokerage LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Leo Brokerage LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,766,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,675. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

