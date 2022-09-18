LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 13.6% in August

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in LexinFintech by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Price Performance

NASDAQ:LX opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. LexinFintech has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About LexinFintech

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LX shares. Citigroup cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. CLSA cut shares of LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

