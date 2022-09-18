Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,533,229.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $48,026.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,348,115 shares in the company, valued at $50,422,611.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,533,229.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,061. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,320,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,364.00 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

