Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Life Healthcare Group Stock Down 3.6 %

LTGHY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,664. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

