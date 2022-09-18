LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Up 38.5% in August

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,500 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 393,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LITB. TheStreet downgraded shares of LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LITB remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 64,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,165. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

